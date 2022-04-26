Sante, Meraki in SM Mall of Asia expand cuisine options for Filipino foodies

MANILA, Philippines — There are two new restaurants in SM Mall of Asia's MOA Square that are now open to the public, and they promise to not only satisfy cravings but also provide healthy and delicious meals.

Sante and Meraki are the new projects of the Visum Ventures Group, the same people that brought Koomi to the Philippines. Both dining places have their own delectable twists to their dishes respectively.

Sante gets its name from the French word for "health," something that its menu mirrors by offering selections that are both delightful and nutritious, much like Visum's own Zig brand.

Meraki, on the other hand, is from the Greek word used to describe "doing something with passion, soul and creativity." Its Mediterranean menu is an upscale and elegant version of another Visum project Oh My Greek!, for anyone who wishes to dine in as they savor Greek dishes.

The two restaurants are right beside each other and share one kitchen, but nonetheless their various offerings — distinguishable by the colors of the plates used — are certain to satisfy tastebuds.

Among Sante's must-try main dishes are its Chicken Marsala, a moist chicken breast with cream and Marsala wine which appears simple yet tastes comfortable, and their specialized Beef Pot Pie —more savory because of how it balances the beef with potatoes, carrots, and drips of red wine.

A unique offering from Sante is that they have healthy breakfast options like their Signature Mini Croissant Cereal and and their Mushroom & Truffle Sourdough, both of which can be enjoyed at brunch or even later in the day.

Not to be outdone by its neighbor, Meraki's main dishes have a wide range of flavors as seen in their perfectly pan seared Salmon Tzatziki, Pumpkin Risotto, their Lemon Chicken accompanied by potatoes, oregano and fresh thyme, and for the meat lovers Filet Mignon with peppercorn sauce. And of course what would a Mediterranean menu be without the the iconic Beef Moussaka?

Foodies will also have a selection of sweet desserts to choose from either restaurant like Mango Crème Brulee, T2 Tea Mangoes & Cream, the familiar Chocolate Lava Cake, and an Eton Mess dubbed "Mike's Mess" after Visum's CEO Mike Hilton as it is his own spin on the dessert.

Sante has a wide variety of cocktail mixes to pair with their healthy dishes throughout day, while Meraki has freshly-squeezed juices to balance the flavors of their menu.

