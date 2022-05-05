SaladStop introduces new signature salads, healthy wraps

MANILA, Philippines — Since the pandemic hit, we all have become more conscious about our wellness. Nutrition has become a number one priority, as we've realized that food intake more than ever can make or break our health.

SaladStop, claiming to be the first and largest healthy food chain in Asia, has always been committed to providing healthier food options that are locally and responsibly sourced. Using the freshest ingredients possible, the brand has always offered not just surely nutritious food, but really delicious, too.

This month, the brand introduced a new menu lineup aiming to make you eat even better, and feel better about nurturing your body with mouth-watering meals. The menu has four brand new Signatures, inspired by well-loved cuisines.

Fu-Silly Me is a creamy bowl of fusilli pasta, oven-baked chicken thigh, romaine, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, sunflower seeds and Ranch dressing.

Another option is Habibi, a Middle Eastern-inspired warm protein bowl with a bold mix of quinoa, romaine, falafels, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, capsicums, red pepper hummus and Spiced Honey Vinaigrette to give you a spicy kick.

The Samyo Sunrise takes a cue from neighboring Asian flavors, a delectable combination of oven-baked chicken thigh, pan seared tofu, romaine, red & white cabbage, red onions, capsicum, and fried garlic, made complete by Peanut Vinaigrette.

Taco Loco is a yummy vegetarian-friendly bowl, which features plant-based taco meat, kidney beans, tortilla chips, romaine, red and white cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, jalapeno, cheddar cheese and Smoky Ranch dressing.

Crowd favorites like Hail Caesar, Oh Crab Lah, Man-Go Wild, Cobb, and Omega 3 Baby salads and wraps are made more savory.

Go Geisha updated its earthy flavors with baked mushroom, Tuna San’s mix is made more filling with soft boiled egg, and Jai Ho’s protein ingredient is replaced with roasted chicken.

The Yeobo Yeobo warm protein bowl and the Howdy salad and wrap have become regular menu mainstays.

Yeobo Yeobo carries a hearty and healthy mix of beef bulgogi, quinoa, romaine, edamame, sweetcorn, carrots, soft boiled egg, baked mushrooms and Korean Chili Vinaigrette. Howdy packs on the Southern flavors with oat-breaded chicken, grated cage-free eggs, romaine, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions and Smoky Ranch dressing.

SaladStop! is located at Central Square, Power Plant Mall, Greenhills, Glorietta 2, Burgos Circle, Alabang Town Center, Salcedo Village, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, U.P. Town Center, Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma, TriNoma and Ayala North Exchange. Its cloud kitchen is in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.

