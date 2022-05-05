^

Cool down this summer with Twinings Cold Infuse

May 5, 2022
Cool down this summer with Twinings Cold Infuse
Cool down for the summer with your favorite flavors of Twinings Cold Infuse that shake up your essential dose of water with an extra punch.
MANILA, Philippines — Summer in the Philippines is unlike any other. While it’s the best time to retouch that tan and make a break for the beach, things can sometimes get a little too hot this time of the year.

Cool down for the summer with your favorite flavors of Twinings Cold Infuse that shake up your essential dose of water with an extra punch.

When it comes to summery drinks, sometimes we’re just looking for the flavor without the caffeine, sugar or the calories. Luckily, this makes Twinings Cold Infuse the go-to, guilt-free refresher for all seasons.

So quench your thirst and your tastebuds without the worry. There’s no limit to how much flavor you can pop into your life.

#DropShakeDrink

Tired of the lemon or cucumber slices in your water? Let’s liven things up!

First, pick up one infuser and drop it right into a 500ml tumbler of cold water. Next, allow the infuser to steep for a good 4 to 5 minutes. And lastly, give your drink a good shake. Now you’re ready to gulp down a cool, refreshing drink in the middle of this heat.

Each of the three available flavors contains all-natural ingredients that come together for the perfect blend.

If you’re looking for something gentle but enough to wake up your taste buds on a steady work day, grab the Watermelon + Strawberry + Mint infuser.

For something to keep your mood up when your days get too hectic, the Blueberry + Apple + Blackcurrant infuser is perfect for you.

But if it’s the type of day where you want to embody the tropical energy of a uniquely Philippine summer, liven up your drink with the Passionfruit + Mango + Blood Orange Cold Infuse Jar.

Each variant is the perfect blend that never gets too strong or too light with the absence of heavy calories, caffeine and sugar. It’s always just right to keep the day going.

Make Twinings Cold Infuse your new habit and shop for your summer refresher at any major supermarket nationwide or at our official stores in Lazada and Shopee

Watch out for special promotions in store and in ecommerce that are worth checking out this summer.

Share your coolest Twinings Cold Infuse moments on social media with the hashtag #DropShakeEnjoy while tagging @twiningsph. #ShakeUpYourSummer without any of the guilt!

Cool down this summer with Twinings Cold Infuse
