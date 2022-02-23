KFC Super Snack Bundle for the super barkada

Spending time with friends is fun! It is also important for our physical, mental and emotional well-being. Close, positive relationships have kept us sane, especially during these challenging past couple of years.

Healthy friendships tend to make us happier, and what’s a big gesture of gratitude to our friends than to share a hearty meal. The perfect companion to nonstop "kwentuhan” with our beloved “barkada”? The KFC Super Snack Bundle!

Only available until February 21, the Super Snack Bundle has certified BFF favorites such as 4 Regular Shots, 1 Large Gravy, 1 Spaghetti Platter and 4 drinks of your choice. At P499, you also get to savor a whopping P177 in savings.

You can enjoy these exclusive KFC offerings from the comforts of your home or the privacy of your hangout dens. Order the craveable bundle exclusively on https://www.kfc.com.ph/menu/deals or the KFC PH app on Google Play: https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid or App Store: https://apple.co/2BFAugj.

From isolation to socialization, we are all excited to reconnect safely with our friends. With the barkada-approved Super Snack Bundle, it’s gonna be finger-lickin' good!