Pia Wurtzbach reveals self-management, open to more collaborations

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is celebrating managing herself for well over a year with openness to more collaborations.

The beauty queen posted a graphic on her Instagam account with a photo of her outfit from L'Oreal's Paris' La Defile for Paris Fashion Week last September — a black off-shoulder midi dress with large detachable pink sleeves.

The show coincidentally took place on the eve of Pia's 35th birthday and was attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Alia Bhatt, and Iris Mittenaere.

In text copied also in the post's caption, Pia declared 2025 to be an amazing year and with the previous one being her best yet.

"I am excited to share that I have been a self-managed artist for over a year now and 2024 was my most successful year yet!" Pia said, expressing gratitude for friends, partners, and brands.

Pia added, "I cannot wait to do more with you this year, so please get in touch with me directly if you’d like to work together!"

Among those who commented congratulatory messages were fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, fellow pageant veteran Christi McGarry, and host-content creator Jazmin Reyes.

Highlights of Pia's 2024 also included becoming Bvlgari's first Filipino Friend of the House and Skechers' first global Filipino ambassador, returning to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, gracing a cover of Vogue Philippines, and the Love Gala Auction of her pageant memorabilia

She capped off the year by being The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) recipient for her humanitarian work, including her advocacy to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in the Philippines.

Her previous managements include Star Magic as a teenager alongside batchmates Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, Pauleen Luna, and John Wayne Sace; Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Universe during her title years; and Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

