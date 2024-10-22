'Woman to woman': Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with Pia Wurtzbach

Heart Evangelista and German fashion blogger Leonie Hanne twinning in Fendi (left) in Paris last July. Pia Wurtzbach wears the same ensemble in an event in Australia she attended with Anne Curtis.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista broke her silence regarding her alleged rift with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

As seen in the video posted by The STAR's Entertainment editor Nathalie Tomada, a media member asked Heart what her reaction is with people saying that she and Pia are fighting.

"Woman to woman, I never had a problem with Pia," Heart began.

"In fact, I was one of those who cheered for her in the past. And I like to think that it was the same for her. She was so sweet enough, she even used and posted the hashtag 'Heart May Be You.' And at that time, I'm so proud," she added.

Heart, however, said that it was the people around Pia that is making it problematic. Though she didn't name who these people are, it can be recalled that Heart had a falling out with her glam team that is now with Pia.

"But it's the people she chose to surround herself for specific reasons that makes this whole thing problematic," Heart said.

Heart advised Pia to be careful, wishing her that she will never end up like her.

"So if I have a message to Pia, it would be congratulations. You have what you needed. I wish you nothing but the best and good luck," she said.

"Sana hindi mangyari sayo 'yung nangyari sa akin. 'Yon lang siguro ang gusto kong sabihin," she ended.