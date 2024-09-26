Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista, other Filipinos at Paris Fashion Week 2024

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipinos descended upon the French capital in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

Highlight among the arrivals was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey walking the runway for L'Oreal Paris' La Defile on the eve of her 35th birthday.

Pia wore a black off-shoulder midi dress with large detachable pink sleeves in the show that also had Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda , Eva Longoria, Alia Bhatt, and Iris Mittenaere.

Also walking the L'Oreal Paris runway was Filipino-Canadian beauty creator Stephanie Valentine, better known as Glamzilla.

Ever-present fashion week attendee Heart Evangelista was also in Paris attending shows for Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Balmain, and Acne Studios.

Heart was also at Vogue Philippines' event, which also had in attendance actress Sarah Lahbati, actress-beauty queen Michelle Dee, model Kelsey Merritt, another Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, blogger-socialite Bryanboy, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Sarah attended the show for Marie Adam-Leenaerdt; Michelle attended the show of Maitrepierre; and Kelsey was also at Dior's show.

