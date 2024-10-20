WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach slays runway as new ambassador for global brand

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach strutted the runway anew, this time for her new shoe endorsement.

Skechers announced that Pia is the first ambassador for the Philippines.

The beauty queen, model, actress and fitness enthusiast will promote the brand’s diverse range of footwear, including styles featuring its popular Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology.

“Skechers is the brand I’m sure of when it comes to commitment to comfort without compromising style,” Pia said.

“With the profession I’m in, it’s important for me to have footwear I can rely on, and a brand that has everything I need for the types of activities that I do. Whether it’s a busy day at Fashion Week or a morning on my quiet days running at the park, I always find myself reaching for the right Skechers pair. I’m deeply honored and thrilled to join the team, and I can’t wait to share my journey with them,” she added.

Pia joins a team of global ambassadors — from music icon Snoop Dogg, lifestyle legend Martha Stewart, "America’s Got Talent" host Howie Mandel, and TV and fitness personalities Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke to former professional athletes such as Sugar Ray Leonard.

The roster of elite pros around the world competing in the brand’s footwear includes basketball players Julius Randle and Terance Mann, both of whom recently toured the Philippines, as well as Joel Embiid and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; soccer players Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus and Oleksandr Zinchenko; baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, Chris Taylor and Brendan Donovan; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

