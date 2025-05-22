National modeling finals to become Intramuros Convention Center's first fashion event

MANILA, Philippines — The Designers Circle Philippines (DCP), in partnership with First Sun Productions, formally presented to members of the media the official delegates to the come-backing edition of Catwalk Philippines modeling search at the Coro Hotel poolside in Makati City.

Catwalk Philippines was founded by the Designers Circle with the vision and mission to create, hone, train, and launch the careers of professional male and female supermodels in the fields of fashion and pageantry. The first three editions (with female competitors only) happened in 2018 (won by Eloisa Jauod), 2019 (won by Roberta Tamondong), and 2022 (won by Tatyana Austria).

"I believe in the objective and aim of the DCP. I am in agreement, and laud their commitment to ascertain their dreams of making Catwalk Philippines the starting point of young aspiring models in creating and shaping their professional careers. With more than two decades of experience in events management and theater production, I would like to elevate the standard and maintain the integrity of modelling and pageantry of the Philippines, " shared show director Rodel Mercado.

The 2025 edition's theme is "Redux: Vintage Reimagined," which draws inspiration from the Roaring '20s, '30s, and '40s. The candidates will be donning creations of participating DCP members, as well as Student designers from the Fashion Institute of the Philippines (FIP), who will draw inspirations from the Great Gatsby, the Art Deco movement, and the Old Hollywood pinup aesthetic. These eras will be represented in the competitor's various runway segments; including resort wear, streetcar, luxe wear, and haute couture.

The 2025 official lineup is composed of 19 female and 15 male entrants. They are:

Female

- Trisha Mae C. Calabita

- Shine Chavez

- Hazel De Leon

- Francesca Zoey S. Francisco

- Psalm Savannah N. Francisco

- Kenlyn Eunice P. Geroy

- Christal Mary M. Gulay

- Aia Kielle C. Lopez

- Angeline Cabrera Manait

- Angela Maghanoy

- Danielle Mazen M. Moustafa

- Anne Lorraine A. Norella

- Jenelle Paula Odiame

- Carmela Roxas

- Nenen R. Segundo

- Sherlyn N. Tarroquin

- Carla Stephanie Bendaen Tilap

- Nicole AntoinetteB. Tilap

- Keska Tolentino

Male

- Samie Nathaniel B. Al-Ajarmeh

- Niño Jay D. Brucal

- Kirby Chen

- Jairus Chauncey C. Culalic

- Mohammad Rayhan D. Datu

- Nico Angelo Dimaano

- Marcus Fernandez

- Earl Christian Lantin

- Timothy Lusabio

- Carl Erwin R. Macario

- Neshiero Macawili

- Carl Ron Mal

- Ansary Mustapha

- Chester M. McPetate

- Jonard Zandro Salonga

The female and male winners will each receive P50,000, a P50,000 modelling contract from Ignus Novus Artist Management, and a custom-made wardrobe for both winners, as part of their prize package.

"For now, it's a national search. But someday, we will be part of an international selection," enthused DCP vice-prexy Edwin Uy.

This year's final selection will be the first fashion event of the new Intramuros Convention Center, slated to happen on June 14.