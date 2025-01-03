Winwyn Marquez welcomes 2025 with sizzling photos, ready to join another pageant?

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez welcomed 2025 with sizzling bikini photos.

In her Instagram account, Winwyn posted photos of herself wearing a two-piece aztec-patterned bikini.

“New year, new photos. Hello, 2025,” she captioned the post.

Fellow celebrities Cassy Legaspi, Michelle Dee, Kim Atienza, Chynna Ortaleza, Arra Agustin, to name a few, commented on Winwyn's post.

"Tapakan mo ako, Teresita," Cassy commented.

"Uh huh!!!!" Michelle commented with fire emojis.

Last week, Winwyn posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of "Mexicana," the official song of the recent Miss Universe pageant.

The actress won the first Reina Hispanoamericana crown for the Philippines in 2017.

She has a daughter named Luna with her non-showbiz partner.

