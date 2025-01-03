fresh no ads
Winwyn Marquez welcomes 2025 with sizzling photos, ready to join another pageant? | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Winwyn Marquez welcomes 2025 with sizzling photos, ready to join another pageant?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 6:26pm
Winwyn Marquez welcomes 2025 with sizzling photos, ready to join another pageant?
Actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez welcomed 2025 with sizzling bikini photos.

In her Instagram account, Winwyn posted photos of herself wearing a two-piece aztec-patterned bikini.

“New year, new photos. Hello, 2025,” she captioned the post. 

Fellow celebrities Cassy Legaspi, Michelle Dee, Kim Atienza, Chynna Ortaleza, Arra Agustin, to name a few, commented on Winwyn's post. 

"Tapakan mo ako, Teresita," Cassy commented.

"Uh huh!!!!" Michelle commented with fire emojis. 

Last week, Winwyn posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of "Mexicana," the official song of the recent Miss Universe pageant.

The actress won the first Reina Hispanoamericana crown for the Philippines in 2017. 

She has a daughter named Luna with her non-showbiz partner. 

RELATEDWinwyn Marquez wins first best actress award at New York film festival

WINWYN MARQUEZ
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with