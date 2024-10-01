^

From blah to better: Winwyn Marquez bares beauty queen transformation secret

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines —  How important is hair for a celebrity and a beauty queen?

“Our hair is a crown. It makes the whole look actually (complete) with your hair,” Winwyn Marquez, who is both an actress and a beauty queen, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the recent opening of Tokyo Posh Hair Extensions Bar in SM Aura, Taguig City.

Hair extensions, Winwyn revealed, have been among her best allies since her pageant days.

“Buy the bun! Kasi kahit magulo hair mo, ayusin mo lang (ng konti), i-clip mo lang ‘yung bun, and you’re done!” she bared one of shortcuts to having an instantly beautiful hairstyle – may it be for pageants, special occasions, or just for every day.

The clip-on bun is her favorite, she explained, “Kasi as a beauty queen before, ‘yun ‘yung signature look ko – sleek lang tapos ilalagay mo lang, it’s perfect for any occasion!”

Even now that she is a mom and no longer competing at pageants, Winwyn finds hair extensions very helpful.

“And s’yempre, as a mom, s’yempre meron din akong insecurities kasi nag-falling hair ako. I’m so happy that Tokyo Posh is here. Nababalik ‘yung confidence ko rin. Pwedeng pakapalin ‘yung hair mo. Lalo na if you’re on-the-go, you’re a mom, you can use hair as accessories to boost your confidence more and hindi dapat natataranta sa dami mong ginagawa kasi nga may clip-on (hair extensions).” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

