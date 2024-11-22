Kirk Bondad pays tribute to Igorot roots for Mister World 2024 national costume

Philippine bet Kirk Bondad wears his Igorot-inspired costume at the National Costume competition of Mister World 2024. Mister World 2024 will name its new successor on November 23, 2024 in Vietnam.

MANILA, Philippines — Kirk Bondad makes the Top 20 of the National Costume competition at Mister World 2024 with his Igorot-inspired costume.

The Miss World Philippines Organization posted Kirk’s national costume on its social media, asking the public fo vote for him as he is set to vie for Mister World 2024. The finals will be held this Saturday, November 23, in Vietnam.

His mother is Igorot, while his father is German.

"Mr. World Philippines proudly walks with a national costume called 'Warrior,' paying tribute to the rich heritage of Mountain Province, where his roots lie within an Igorot community in the Cordillera Region. Known for its diversity and intricate textiles that reflects women weaving in creativity and resilience."



"He holds an armor crafted from water buffalo materials, ready to hunt with bravery and determination to protect his ancestry. His headpiece, adorned with the figure of the rice god, honors the agricultural livelihood of his people,with feathers that stand for the native delicacy of his community called 'pinikpikan.' He represents the modern Igorot—a proud Filipino who is gracefully navigating changes of progress while remaining steadfast amidst the challenges of time," the descriptioin on the video caption on Instagram read.

Apart from competing at Mister World 2024 as Mister World Philippines 2024, Kirk was also named the grand winner of Century Superbods 2022.

Kirk is the younger brother of model Clint Bondad, who was in a relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

