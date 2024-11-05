Kirk Bondad departs Manila for Mr. World 2024 finals

Kirk Bondad at the Miss World Philippines 2024 finals night where he was a judge

MANILA, Philippines — Mister World 2022 Kirk Bondad left Manila early (6:40 a.m.) today en route to the Tan Son Nhat airport in Vietnam, in time for arrival/registration of the Mr. World 2024 delegates.

The ALV Pageant Circle, through the @missworldph social media page, wrote, "Wishing the best of luck to Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad, as he embarks on his exciting journey to compete for Mr. World 2024 in Vietnam.

"Kirk has shown incredible dedication and passion, and now it's time for him to shine on the international stage. Let's come together to support him as he represents our country and showcase his talent, charisma, and commitment to making a difference. We believe in you, Kirk - bring home the crown!"

Since debuting in 1999, the Mr. World competition is the pinnacle of masculine qualities. Delegates prove their acumen through mental and physical abilities, among other challenges.

The 2024 Mr. World finals will unfold on November 23 in Vietnam. Stay tuned!