LIST: Miss Universe 2024 Top 12

The 73rd Miss Universe finals was held today in Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

MANILA, Philippines — The 73rd Miss Universe finals was held today in Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

This year’s format saw 125 contestants being cut to the Top 30. These ladies will further be trimmed down to the Top 12 who will compete in the evening gown competition. The Top 5 will remain to battle with each other’s wits in the question and answer round.

Here are the Top 12 of Miss Universe 2024:

Bolivia - Juliana Barrientos Mexico - Maria Fernanda Beltran Venezuela - Ileana Marquez Argentina - Magali Benejam Puerto Rico - Jennifer Colin Nigeria - Chidimma Adetshina Russia - Valentina Alekseeva Chile - Emilia Dides Thailand - Opal Suchata Chuangsri Denmark - Victoria Kjær Theilvig Canada - Ashley Callingbull Peru - Tatiana Calmell

The judging panel during the Miss Universe 2024 final show in Mexico City included Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, women empowerment advocate Gabriela Gonzalez, art collector Gary Nader, Austrian entrepreneur Eva Cavalli, star builder Emilio Estefan, Colombian actress Fariana, celebrity dentist Camila Guiribitey, and Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned as commentator, while actor Mario Lopez reprised his role as pageant host. Miss Universe 2022 American-Filipino R'bonney Gabriel, on the other hand, joined the Voice for Change project judging panel.

RELATED: Miss Universe officially unveils 1st Filipino-made 'Light of Infinity' crown