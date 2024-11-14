Miss Universe officially unveils 1st Filipino-made 'Light of Infinity' crown

The new Miss Universe crown, the "Lumiere de L'Infini" or "Light of Infinity"

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization shared a sneak peek of the creative process behind the first Filipino-made crown to be worn by the winner of the pageant's 2024 edition.

The Filipino-crafted crown made by international brand Jewelmer is the "Lumiere de L'Infini" or "The Light of Infinity."

Established in 1979 by a French pearl farmer and a Filipino entrepreneur, Jewelmer is renowned for its South Sea pearls, which adorn the new crown.

"Countless hands have contributed to this masterpiece — from Jewelmer's dedicated pearl farmers to the Filipino master craftsmen — making it a striking emblem of the magic that transpires when man works in harmony with nature," the brand said.

A video of posted by the Miss Universe Organization shows how the golden crown was shaped from scratch, slowly designed by pearls and diamonds of different sizes.

The final crown makes use of 20 pearls spread out in a golden and diamond pattern, with one pearl in the middle of a sun-like centerpiece with more diamonds in its "rays."

The "Lumiere de L'Infini" is the successor of the "Force for Good" crown worn by Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel and current Miss Universe titleholder Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.

Chelsea Manalo is vying to be the first wearer of the "Lumiere de L'Infini" and be the Philippines' fifth-ever winner after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

She faces competition from nearly 130 other delegates, including three half-Filipinas, for the coronation in Mexico on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

