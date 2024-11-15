Chelsea Manalo slays Miss Universe 2024 with 'Hiraya' national costume honoring Black Madonna

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Chelsea Manalo slayed the runway of Miss Universe National Costume competition wearing her "Hiraya" costume during the preliminary round earlier today.

The host, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, described Chelsea's costume as depicting the history of Christianization and Islam in the Philippines.

"The exploration from Spain and Mexico led to the Christianization of much of the country," the host said.

"Displaying its mission of historic religion, it's Philippines," Gabriel added.

In her Instagram account, Chelsea explained the meaning behind the "Hiraya" costume created by Manny Halasan.

"Hiraya is a vision of what will become…. It is clear in your mind, and it speaks truthfully in your heart. It is a vision of what and how things are in the future. Believing in once was a dream and aspiration to being able to touch and live it into reality," she said.

"Faith can navigate us through life. No matter what religion we believe in. If we pray for something, devote and give our faith and work for it, in God’s perfect time everything is possible. Despite all the hardships, chaos, roadblocks and redirection that we go through, believe that there is hope and Divine guidance from a Higher Being."

Her national costume, Chelsea said, "is a symbolism of the far and profound history and relationship between the Philippines and Mexico." Thus, it bears an image of the Black Madonna, the Our Lady of Antipolo, one of the religious images brought to the Philippines through a galleon trade with Mexico, host country of the 2024 Miss Universe.

Chelsea, the country's first Filipino-Black American Miss Universe Philippines winner, is a known devotee of the Our Lady of Antipolo or Our Lady of Good Voyage, which she visited shortly after winning Miss Universe Philippines.

