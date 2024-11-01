‘Lady Gaga,’ ‘Marie Antoinette’ win trips to US, Australia as ‘Best in Costume’ at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

MANILA, Philippines — True to Tim Yap’s goal of showcasing creativity through the “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party last Wednesday in Makati City, some attendees went to the party dressed as Lady Gaga and Marie Antoinette — and their wittiness and hard work paid off as they were hailed as among those Best in Costume.

Artist and designer Michelline Syjuco spent two months with her team in cutting, welding and sewing mirrors — all by hand — to complete her Lady Gaga costume with a matching MTV Awards astronaut trophy.

Likewise, the pair that went as conjoined twins “Marie” and “Antoinette” in a ball gown inspired by the one owned by the beheaded French queen was also hailed as among the best-dressed.

As prizes, "Lady Gaga" received a roundtrip business class flight from Philippine Airlines to Seattle, while "Marie Antoinette" went home with an all-expense paid trip to Australia courtesy of Qantas.