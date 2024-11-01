^

Entertainment

‘Taylor Swift,’ ‘Olivia Rodrigo’ attend Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle artists dressed as pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars that graced the “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party by society maven Tim Yap in Makati City last Wednesday night.

Ella Cristofani and Vanessa Peña channeled their idols Taylor and Olivia, respectively, in their outfits.

“OMG! ‘Traitor’!” Vanessa said when asked for her favorite song by the Filipino-American singer-songwriter Rodrigo.

“Actually, lahat ng nasa loob ng ‘Sour’!” she added.

“Yes! Nand’on ako!” she declared when asked if she is among the lucky ones to be able to watch Rodrigo’s recent Manila concert with around 700,000 on the waiting list.

When asked if she is also able to catch one of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts, Ella said: “No kasi dili afford!” she quipped, sharing instead that her favorite Taylor song is “The Story of Us.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

OLIVIA RODRIGO

TAYLOR SWIFT
