Nadine Lustre sole woman in Rajo Laurel's menswear show

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre was the sole woman that walked the runway for Rajo Laurel as the designer launched his menswear collection.

Over 40 models walked during Rajo's "Pieces of Me" show for his RajoMan line during the recent BYS Fashion Week 2024 and Nadine was the only woman in that party.

Nadine sported a pixie cut as she wore a white cropped suit, tailored trousers, a sculptural champagne bib, and heels to complete her androgynous look.

The presence of Nadine, who was Rajo's muse for the show alongside fellow actor Donny Pangilinan, was a testament to the designer's genderless couture where femininity and masculinity blended in his future-forward menswear.

This is not Nadine's first time at BYS Fashion Week, having modeled for Raf Villas last year in a red dress with fringes and beads.

Nadine also wore Rajo's pieces before like a black dress from his 20th anniversary collection for Paris Fashion Week 2023 and an archived fringed "swing" Terno to the FAMAS Awards that same year.

