Nadine Lustre now more businesswoman than actress; unravels Siargao resto, milk ventures

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre is trying on a different hat apart from acting.

The actress alloted a few minutes with the press in the middle of the launch of the new and first artificial intelligence (AI) smartphones of Oppo, the Reno 12 5G series.

Speaking to reporters in the Oppo store last July 13 in SM Sta. Rosa in Laguna, the actress was asked about Siargao and her other business ventures.

"I guess those are really exciting projects for you just because it's kind of me taking on a different hat," she said.

She was asked to say something about Dehusk and Verde Siargao.

Verde Siargao is a plant-based restaurant, while Dehusk is a brand of plant-based milk.

"I guess, I'm more of a businesswoman this time around. I'm really happy because both Ver De Siargao and Dehusk are all very close, I guess, to my heart," she said.

Ver De Siargao's Instagram page says the restaurant in the famous island destination serves "100% Plant-Based Always!" on its menu.

The healthy restaurant offers Naked Pizza, Bang Bang Tofu and Mezze, a Mediterranean platter for starters. It also has burgers, pastas, salads and poke bowls. Teas, coffees and even a selection of Maison Bukana Wines are available at the restaurant.

Dehusk, meanwhile, is a "new milk" company that aims to offer "affordable alt-milk to Asia."

In its website, it said that Dehusk is a "plant-based alternative" that is not only good for the stomach but also "better for the planet." Their milk is said to be free of lactose, dairy and gluten.

"So, it really aligns with my advocacies and I guess with my values, and that's very important to me.

"So, I'm really happy that, you know, people are getting to, I guess, you know, my other business ventures as well and hopefully you get to try it soon," she ended.

RELATED: Nadine Lustre's pro-tip for Siargao first-timers: Bring a helmet!