Fashion and Beauty

Los Angeles athleisure brand opens 1st Philippine store

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles-based athleisure brand Alo Yoga now has a branch in the Philippines.

Alo — an acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean — has been a leading premium athletic apparel retailer since launching nearly two decades ago.

The brand specializes in luxury activewear with a mission to "spread mindful movement, inspire wellness, and create community."

The Philippine branch of Alo is a 235.5-square-meter space in Makati's Greenbelt 5, marking a significant step in the brand's continued expansion across Southeast Asia.

Celebrities like Nadine Lustre, Kylie Verzosa, Kyline Alcantara, Mond Gutierrez, Hannah Pangilinan, Christophe Bariou, and Wil Dasovich got a sneak peek of the branch before it opened to the public last May 30.

