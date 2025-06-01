Philippines’ Krishnah Gravidez named Miss World Asia 2025

The Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez is named Miss World Asia 2025 at the end of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in Telengana, India on May 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez ended her Miss World journey with a new title: Miss World Asia 2025.

The Filipina was among the newly named continental queens at the end of the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Telengana, India, on Saturday, May 31.

The other continental queens are Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim (Caribbean), Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu (Africa), Poland’s Maja Klajda (Europe), and Australia's Jasmine Stringer (Oceania).

Gravidez was among the two queens who represented the Asian continent in the Top 8, where she ended her run at the annual beauty tint.

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri bested 107 delegates and won Thailland’s very first Miss World title.

