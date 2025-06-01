fresh no ads
Philippinesâ€™ Krishnah Gravidez named Miss World Asia 2025 | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Philippines’ Krishnah Gravidez named Miss World Asia 2025

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 5:04pm
Philippinesâ€™ Krishnah Gravidez named Miss World Asia 2025
The Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez is named Miss World Asia 2025 at the end of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in Telengana, India on May 31, 2025.
Miss World Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Krishnah Gravidez ended her Miss World journey with a new title: Miss World Asia 2025. 

The Filipina was among the newly named continental queens at the end of the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Telengana, India, on Saturday, May 31.  

The other continental queens are Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim (Caribbean), Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu (Africa), Poland’s Maja Klajda (Europe), and Australia's  Jasmine Stringer (Oceania).

Gravidez was among the two queens who represented the Asian continent in the Top 8, where she ended her run at the annual beauty tint. 

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri bested 107 delegates and won Thailland’s very first Miss World title.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

RELATED: Thailand wins Miss World 2025 crown, Philippines in Top 8

MISS WORLD

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with