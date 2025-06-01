Thailand wins Miss World 2025 crown, Philippines in Top 8

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri celebrates after winning the 72th Miss World 2025 pageant at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on May 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Chuangsri "Opal" Suchata bested 107 international delegates and won Thailand's first Miss World crown in glitzy rites in Telangana, India on Saturday.

Krystyna Pyzkova crowned the Breast Cancer survivor and advocate.

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Marie Gravidez shared the Top 2 spots with Thailand in the final cut for Asia and Oceania.

Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the other lady Opal was holding hands with while waiting for the proclamation to be given out, winning as 1st runner-up and Continental Queen of Africa. It is the first time for both countries to reach such high placement.

Maja Klajda of Poland was named 2nd runner-up and Continental Queen of Europe, while Aurelie Joachim of Martinique, in its first Top 4 finish, completed the royal court as 3rd runner-up and Continental Queen of the Americas and the Caribbean.

The other lucky four delegates who competed for the Final 4 placements were Jessica Pedroso (Brazil), Selma Kamanya (Namibia), Mayra Melnychenko (Ukraine), and Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Philippines).

The delegates who also made it to the Top 20 were Guadalupe Alomar (Argentina), Valeria Perez (Puerto Rico), Athenna Crosby (USA) from the Americas and the Caribbean); Issie Princesse (Cameroon), Joy Raimi (Nigeria), Lamis Redissi (Tunisia) from Africa; Jasmine Gerhardt (Ireland), Chiara Esposito (Italy), Millie-Mae Adams (Wales) from Europe; Jasmine Stringer (Australia), Nandini Gupta (India), and Nada Koussa (Lebanon) from Asia and Oceania.

The Top 20 semi-finalists were the ladies who made the next cut after the quarterfinals of 40 placements, 10 from each continent and region, including the fast track challenge winners.

The over three-week competition saw the delegates compete in several challenges that included Sports, Talent, Top Model, Multimedia, Head-to-Head, and Beauty with a Purpose. The delegates also enjoyed the cuisine, hospitality, and sights and sounds of Telangana.

Hosted by Sachiin Khumbar and Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle, with performances from Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, the 72nd Miss World coronation ceremonies unfolded at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, India.

It was beamed to a global audience through Miss World's pay-per-view channel on YouTube.

