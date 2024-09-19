James Reid shuts down possibility of JaDine revival with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid shut down any possibility of reuniting with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre as a love team.

In his recent interview with actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz, James said that he will be back to acting, but will not accept a project with Nadine.

“No! Ha-hahahaha! I don’t think that’s happening,” James said.

“As an actor yes, I do have plans very, very soon. It was always my plan to go back to acting," he added.

James said he's open to accept acting projects but will focus first on his music.

“I just wanted to do music first kasi at that time I felt like being in a love team, I felt I was losing my identity and I think it’s something that everyone goes through at some point their lives, you need a drastic change in your life and feel like switching from acting into music was that kind of change I needed," James said.

“Kasi through music, it's very personal, I need to write my own songs, produced it, lahat ng kuwento galing sa akin, it’s very personal and I discovered a lot of myself through music in doing business through going to challenges, healing with people like Jeff (Oh, his former business partner in Careless Music).

“And going through all of this mess and still coming out the other side, I’ve learned a lot and I’m very happy with my music right now, things are going very well. I’m excited to do acting again, most likely by next year, early next year."

Ogie said that there are still many supporters of his love team with Nadine that's why he asked the question.

“Yes, ang daming supports and that’s I’m always grateful for. Even when I changed into music, nandoon pa rin sila and support me, but out of respect for my girlfriend Issa (Pressman), I don’t think I’d ever do another love team,” James said.

“Sana people can move on from all of that, I have to say. And to be very honest, from me witnessing all of the bashing, nakaka-depress to be honest! I hope people can move on and just please give us peace of mind,” he added.

James, however, clarified that he and Nadine are still friends. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

