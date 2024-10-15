LIST: FIlipinas who will compete at Miss Universe 2024

Chelsea Manalo, the beauty from Bulacan, is the first Pinay of Afro-American descent to represent the Philippines at the annual Miss Universe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four Filipinas will compete at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.

The country will be represented by Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan since she won Miss Universe Philippines 2024 earlier this year.

Last July, Miss Universe Philippines ex-candidate Christine Dela Cruz Chalk won as Miss Universe Great Britain.

“If at first you don’t succeed… try, try, try, try again,” the Filipina-British said in her Instagram after winning the title.

After rejecting the offer to represent New Zealand at Miss Universe last 2021, Filipina-Kiwi Victoria Vincent won as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

Victoria bested 15 other contestants and will represent New Zealand at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.

The beauty queen represented Bacoor at this year's Miss Universe Philippines and finished in the Top 10.

Victoria said that she joined Miss Universe New Zealand to honor her dad's heritage.

Joining the three candidates is the newly-crowned Miss Universe Bahrain Shereen Ahmed.

Shereen said that she joined Miss Universe Bahrain in 2022, but fell short and placed 2nd runner-up.

She said that she was inspired by Michelle Dee's journey in 2023.

“Watching her journey inspired me and reignited my passion for pageantry, giving me hope during difficult times,” she said.

