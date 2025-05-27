Former Binibini to represent Germany at Miss Supranational

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini, who represented the Philippines in the Albania-based pageant, will be competing at the forthcoming Miss Supranational pageant in Malopolska, but will be representing Germany this time around.

"I am a proud German but a Filipina at heart. I'm living a life without borders," she confessed.

Anna's beauty camp in the Philippines, Reign Project Management (RPM), invited family and friends to a send-off party in Brittany Hotel in Taguig City.

"I met Caritas people in Stuttgart then reached out to Caritas Manila afterwards. Surprisingly, they made me an ambassador when all I wanted was to be a volunteer. So now, I'm looking forward to work with them in their worldwide efforts," shared Anna on her advocacy.

"As a nutritionist, I want to nourish both plates and hearts," she added.

Former Miss Supranational representatives of the country - Dindi Pajares (2022), Pauline Amelinckx (2023), Alathea Ambrosio (2024) - together with Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo, Miss Eco Philippines 2023 Ashley Subijano, and Miss Supranatonal Japan 2024 Yuki Sonada, graced Anna's send-off. They all wished her well in her Supra journey, as well as welcomed her into the Supra sisterhood.

The former Supra national titlists are of the opinion that Anna may have a good rapport with pageant founder of the Mister and Miss Supranational pageants, Herr Gerhardt von Lipinski, as both have German blood in their ethnicity.

Anna will be competing with the country's representative, Tara Valencia of Baguio City, on June 27 (June 28, Manila time) for the 16th Miss Supranational title in Malopolska, Poland. Stay tuned!