Standouts from Binibining Pilipinas 2025 preliminaries

The Press Presentation-cum-Preliminaries was hosted by Wize Estabillo, with Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra and Miss Globe 2024 2nd runner-up Jasmin Bungay, together with anchors Christal Jean dela Cruz and Tricia Martinez.

MANILA, Philippines — Compared to its previous editions, the 61st Binibining Pilipinas pre-pageant calendar has been abridged; eliminating such highly-anticipated events as the National Costume Presentation and the Santacruzan Parade.

While the preliminaries usually have a day of its own, this year's preliminary competition was merged with the Press Presentation.

Be that as it may, the 36 official delegates still gave noteworthy performances in the swimwear and evening gown competitions.

Some of the standouts in both categories, in random order, were:

Jercy Raine Cruz (Makati City)

Katrina Anne Johnson (Davao Province)

Francesca Beatriz Abalajon (Aklan)

Annabelle Mae McDonell (Iligan City)

Kathleen Enid Espenido (Siargao)

Joanne Marie Thornley (Pampanga)

Jemille Zosa (Mandaluyong)

Radha Marie Cabug (District 2, Las Piñas)

Anna Carres de Mesa (Batangas), and

Jenesse Viktoria Mejia (Pangasinan)

This year's Selection Committee for the preliminaries were Veana Fores, Pia Ojeda, Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 1971 Vida Doria, Araneta Hotels cluster manager Maria Garcia, Marjorie Go, Manila Bulletin's Badette Cunanan, Dale Carnegie's Doods Policarpio, Pizza Hut's Michelle Binoya, Anna Perez, Playtime's Krizia Cortez, Victory Liner's Raul Ecaldre, Michael Angelo, and Dr. Jonna Cabuyao.

The winners of the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown, as well as the Face of Binibini and the other minor and major awards will all be handed out during the grand coronation night on June 15 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!