Half-Filipino Christina Dela Cruz Chalk to represent Great Britain at Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-British Christina Dela Cruz Chalk will represent Great Britain in Miss Universe 2024.

In her Instagram account, Christina said that winning the pageant is a dream come true.

"Many know this wasn’t my first, second, or even third attempt at @missuniversegb. I loved making friends for life with the most empowered women in the UK," she said.

"Whilst I was proud to be 1st runner-up twice I was relieved when I aged out… with so many ups & downs I felt it was time to move on. However when Miss Universe lifted their age restrictions, I knew there was unfinished business. I’m glad I followed my heart," she added.

Christina also competed at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 with a Top 20 finish last May.

“My @themissuniverseph family, I learned so much from you all. I am so grateful for our incredible moments. I can’t wait to see you in Mexico @manalochelsea," she said.

Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo won the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and will represent the country in the prestigious pageant this year.

