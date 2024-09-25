NewJeans debuts as Calvin Kelvin ambassadors in denim campaign

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans joined American fashion company Calvin Klein as ambassadors, appearing in the brand's newest fall 2024 campaign.

Calvin Klein shared different photos and videos of NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein wearing new pieces from the brand.

The pieces include classic denim, bubbly puffers, bomber jackets, leather, blue washes, and other pop outerwear.

The promotional material inspired by the '90s was shot by Gordon Von Steiner while NewJeans was styled by Emilie Kareh.

In a statement, NewJeans said it was "a natural fit to partner with a brand rooted in confidence and with their team on a campaign that brought our personalities into focus, all while having fun wearing the latest seasonal styles."

Calvin Klein added the group "brings their fresh, youthful energy to iconic CK classics, embodying the campaign's theme of day to evening — finding beauty in simplicity."

Last June, NewJeans wore Calvin Klein denim pieces for their Bunnies Camp 2024 fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

NewJeans joining the brand comes on the heels of other K-pop artists appearing in recent campaigns like Seventeen's Mingyu and Astro's Cha Eun-woo.

The K-pop act is best known for its songs "OMG," "Super Shy," "Ditto," "Hype Boy," and "ETA." Earlier this month, NewJeans performed in Mall of Asia Arena as the headliner of Coke Studios' "Ultimate Fandom Concert."

