BTS' Jin makes Milan Fashion Week debut for Gucci

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 3:35pm
BTS' Jin in Milan for Gucci
Jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS made his debut at Milan Fashion Week for Gucci, just over a month since he was tapped as a global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion company.

Jin flew in from South Korea to sit front row at the Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 show wearing pieces from the brand.

He wore a knitted sweater that had a blend of maroon, orange, and purple, tailored pants, a black Horsebit belt and classic black Horsebit loafers, complemented by a couple of silver necklaces, including one with a key design labeled "Gucci."

During his time in Milan, Jin also took photos with actress Dakota Johnson, which amused BTS' fans called Army. Dakota's partner, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, collaborated with BTS for "My Universe."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Chris also co-wrote Jin's song "The Astronaut," which was released just before the singer enlisted for Korea's mandatory military service.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin was the group's first member to complete his service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

Gucci is Jin's second solo fashion ambassadorship, while his fellow BTS members were also tapped as ambassadors by fashion brands. Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein, while BTS was tapped by Louis Vuitton.

Jin's first was for French jewelry company Fred. He was its first global brand ambassador. His Fred endorsement came just weeks after being discharged from the military and before he participated in the torch relay of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED: Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador

