Barbie Forteza wows with short hair

Barbie Forteza sports a bob as seen on her Instagram post on April 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza has always been known for her shiny, long hair, but the actress surprised her fans when she decided to have it cut much shorter than her usual hairdo.

The “Pulang Araw” star earned raves with her bob cut as seen on her Instagram post on Saturday.

“She’s ready,” Barbie’s intriguing caption read.

Her colleagues and followers left messages asking about the noticeable change in her hairdo.

Barbie’s last major TV project was the war drama “Pulang Araw.” Fans are awaiting for her next projects, including one with perennial screen partner David Licauco.

