K-pop group NewJeans calls for reinstatement of former Ador CEO

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans has called on Hybe to put Min Hee-jin back as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ador in a live YouTube broadcast yesterday.

The five members of the group expressed their concerns over the direction of their career with the change brought about by the exit of Min from Ador.

Ador is a record label under the bigger entertainment company Hybe. Min was dismissed as the CEO of Ador last August, but she remains a member of the company's board and still works as a producer for NewJeans.

As reported in Soompi, NewJeans revealed that they have aired their concerns with Hybe. The girls said that it seemed that their concerns were not "properly conveyed or communicated."

NewJeans said that Min and their group share the same vision even before their debut that resulted in their work.

In a relatively short time, NewJeans has managed to build a loyal fanbase and hit songs.

“CEO Min Hee Jin is not only the person that produces our music, but someone who makes NewJeans who we are. She discusses even the smallest details with us and explains them in ways that we can understand clearly. NewJeans has a distinct color and tone, and this was created with CEO Min Hee Jin. She is integral to NewJeans’ identity, and we all feel that she is irreplaceable,” said Danielle in English in the live video that is currently unavailable.

Her fellow member, Hanni, recounted how a manager from a different Hybe group allegedly instructed the members to "ignore" her even though the group greeted her earlier.

Hanni relayed the incident to their label's new CEO, but was told that there was no proof and that it was "too late to do something about it now."

Hanni said because of it, she felt that they had lost a protector, whereas Min before "fought" for them "a lot."

The girls also wanted to underscore how Min ran Ador before. They said that the business management and creative production were not separate and it worked for them. The new management, however, wanted the two aspects to be separated.

Another member, Hyein, revealed that they knew of Min's dismissal on the day that the story broke out.

The girls stayed firm in their desire to have Min reinstated as Ador's CEO. They also asked for people to stop bothering their former CEO because she was "so pitiful."

Minji reiterated their request to end their broadcast.

"What we want is the original Ador, where Min Hee Jin is CEO and where the management and production are combined. The reason we’re making this request is because this is the [only] way we can get along with Hybe, without fighting with the company. If our opinions have been properly conveyed, we hope that Chairman Bang (Si-hyuk) and Hybe will make the wise decision to return Ador to how it was by the 25th. Thank you for listening to us," Minji said.

