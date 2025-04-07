^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista lends P11-million diamond necklace to Andrea Brillantes at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 8:26am
Heart Evangelista lends P11-million diamond necklace to Andrea Brillantes at ABS-CBN Ball 2025
Andrea Brillantes
Instagram accounts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista lends her P11-million diamond necklace to Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes during the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 last Friday. 

In her Instagram account, Andrea posted photos of her suit during the ball. 

She thanked Heart for lending the necklace to her. 

"I be on my suit and tie," Andrea captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

"Thank you @iamhearte," she added. 

"Anytime," Heart commented on the post. 

Heart's Serpenti necklace from Bulgari is made of a strand of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold chain. 

