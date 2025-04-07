Heart Evangelista lends P11-million diamond necklace to Andrea Brillantes at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista lends her P11-million diamond necklace to Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes during the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 last Friday.

In her Instagram account, Andrea posted photos of her suit during the ball.

She thanked Heart for lending the necklace to her.

"I be on my suit and tie," Andrea captioned the post.

"Thank you @iamhearte," she added.

"Anytime," Heart commented on the post.

Heart's Serpenti necklace from Bulgari is made of a strand of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold chain.

RELATED: 'Pretty since day one': Andrea Brillantes denies getting plastic surgery