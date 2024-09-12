^

Twice's Dahyun makes runway debut at New York Fashion Week for Michael Kors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 8:55pm
Twice's Dahyun makes runway debut at New York Fashion Week for Michael Kors
Dahyun of Twice for Michael Kors
Michael Kors via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Dahyun of the girl group Twice walked the runway for the first time at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week.

Dahyun's runway debut was for the Spring/Summer 2025 collection of American fashion brand Michael Kors, for which the artist is a global ambassador since last year.

The new collection was inspired by the Netflix show "Ripley" starring Andrew Scott, a modern adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and dominated by outfits with rich, neutral tones.

In attendance for the show were celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Barbara Palvin, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde, Nina Dobrev, Kerry Washington, and Shailene Woodley.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

The singer wore an all-brown ensemble composed of an off-the-shoulder minidress and flared skirt, with a large belt in between, complemented by open-toed shoes and a purse.

Since joining Michael Kors as an ambassador in 2023, Dahyun has appeared in three advertisements, including for the brand's recent fall campaign.

Elsewhere in the Big Apple, Blackpink's Jisoo and Stray Kids members Felix and Lee Know — who are under the same label as Twice — attended the Spring 2025 collection show of Tommy Hilfiger.

For Filipinos, Liza Soberano attended the Spring 2025 show of Coach, while Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras, and Michelle Dee walked for Chris Nick.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jisoo; Stray Kids' Lee Know, Felix attend New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger

