Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens discuss getting into 'situationships'

MANILA, Philippines — If you've ever found yourself in position where you're with a person but have no label or clear idea what it is between you two, the current generation have a term for that: a "situationship."

The queens of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 visited Philstar.com's office where we asked them if they'd be open to getting into a situationship, or if an actual relationship is the only goal in mind.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra began by pointing out that before entering a relationship, one has to know their worth and to love oneself before loving others.

"If you really love yourself, you won't get into a situationship because you know better than that," Myrna explained. "You know the things that you should receive, and being in a situationship doesn't guarantee that you will receive the things you should receive."

Myrna added it's important to know being in a relationship is more than being with a person, it's also a responsibility, "You have to think more than once, more than twice before you get yourself into a situation that will just hurt you in the end."

She pointed further that most situationships don't end well so if a person isn't up for that or willing to go through such hurt, then it's best not to attempt it at all.

"I know what I deserve, I love myself, I wouldn't put myself in a situationship," Myrna stressed.

First runner-up Christal "Tala" dela Cruz admitted not understanding how situationships worked, "Kasi why would you get into a situation to give love when you don't really have the assurance that you truly love that person?"

For Tala, there are only two options, to be courted or to be in a relationship, as she's very sure of what she wants in life and what she deserves.

Her fellow runner-up Trisha Martinez directly said she would always look for relationship, quipping that as a Cancer, she's a very loving person.

"I'm turning 26, I'm not getting any younger, and I don't like wasting time of getting to know another person again. If a man comes into my life, he should be deserving of my love," Trisha added.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay appeared to be the only one open to a situationship, though she did joke she was basing her answer on personal experience before saying each of the queens perceive it differently.

"I think I'd go for a situationship first before diving into a relationship. Of course labels are important because with labels come expectations. I'm not yet sure but I just want to enjoy the moment and the company," Jasmin ended. "A situationship is okay with me as long as I know my boundaries and I set them."

