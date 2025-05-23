Miss U meets Miss World: Pia Wurtzbach meets Priyanka Chopra, Kim Ji Won in Italy

Beauty queens in one frame. The Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and India's Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra meet at a Bulgari event in Sicily, Italy (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach crossed paths with fellow beauty queen, Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra in a luxury jewelry event in Italy.

The two queens that hold two of the most coveted beauty titles in the world exchanged pleasantries and took photos during the launch of Bulgari’s Polychroma watch collection in Sicily, an island off the southern coast of Italy.

Pia was resplendent in a yellow Mark Bumgarner dress.

Apart from Priyanka, who has successfully penetrated Hollywood and is married to Nick Jonas, Pia also met South Korean superstar Kim Ji-won.

