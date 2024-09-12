Hairstylists’ secrets revealed: Expert shares proper way to shampoo, condition, treat hair

MANILA, Philippines — Too lazy to take a bath or wash your hair every day?

Don’t feel guilty, because not washing the hair every day is actually good for your crowning glory, said hair expert Toni Aviles of international beauty label Kiss at a recent talk in Watsons Mall of Asia.

When taking a bath, people usually wash their head and hair first, and this is proof of how much value people give to their hair, said Aviles.

“I don’t wash my hair every day. Because I have thin hair. So my hair tends to fall – hairfall, crazy hair, dandruff… dryness, breakage, ang dami nating problema and hair is one of the biggest problems bago tayo makaalis ng bahay, right? And to solve that problem, I found out that there are easiest ways to solve that problem for us,” he began.

Shampooing

"If you have thinning hair, always start applying shampoo at the back (of your head), going up, especially if you do not dilute your shampoo with water. Distribute the product away from the scalp," Aviles instructed. "If you wash your hair more than once a day, you can skip applying shampoo on your next washings to make your scalp healthier."

Conditioning

"Apply conditioner starting from the middle of your hair all the way down," he suggested. "Because if you put conditioner here (scalp), nag-bi-build-up ang dandruff."

Hair oils

A hair oil, he vouched, is an “all around” solution to one’s hair woes.

He gave three tips to properly use hair oil:

1. After shower, when you have damp hair, wear a minimum amount of hair oil. Aviles suggested two pumps of the oil or depending on how bad your hair is.

“If it’s too haggard, two or three more is needed,” he said.

2. Apply hair oil starting from the ends.

“If your hair is really that bad, use hair oil as a mask. Leave it on in your hair – starting from the roots up your hair, except on the scalp. Cover it with shower cap,” he advised.

3. Right after styling your hair, put a drop of the oil on your hair “to make it shinier and healthier.”

“Kahit na araw-araw kaming nasa photo shoot these days, my hair looks healthy (because of hair oil),” Aviles shared.

Conditioner or hair mask treatment

If there are serums to make the face brighter the next morning, there are conditioners and hair mask that can do such for one’s locks, said Aviles.

What he does, he said, is he treats only the ends of his hair with hair mask or conditioner at night. This prevents having split ends.

Stylers or styling tools

Aviles also shared some tips in using hair iron, straighteners, blowers and curlers.

“If you’re using an ironing tool, it’s always a must to dry your hair first and always use a comb. Actually, drying your hair with an electric fan is okay, but using a blower can really make a difference. If you want your hair to really have volume, you really need a blower,” he said. “If using a curler, you have to twist the hair properly so the curls would last all day.”

Exclusively available at Watsons and SM Beauty, Lavojoy is designed to elevate everyday bath time experience with a combination of luxurious scent and gentle skincare ingredients with fragrances aiming to bring positive energy to both body and mind. Among the brand's highlights is Hold Me Tight Pro Shampoo and Hold Me Tight Pro Conditioner, which aim to target common hair concerns such as hair loss through ingredients like amino acids that provide gentle cleansing without stripping the scalp’s natural moisture. The shampoo is formulated with Kopexil, Ginger and Ginseng that help reduce hair fall and encourage hair growth, while the conditioner is infused with camellia, seed oil, walnut seed oil, Argan oil and sweet almond oil for gentle moisturizing that keeps the hair smooth and shiny.

