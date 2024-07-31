Skincare in haircare now a big beauty trend

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one core message the recent Watsons “Hair Goals” event had, it is that the scalp, too, is skin.

Although scalp is skin, scalp is even more complicated, according to reports, as it is skin that protects and covers the skull.

The skin takes about 15% of body weight, making it the body’s largest organ, so it only makes sense that many haircare products have evolved to include skincare benefits for the scalp, and not just ingredients that could beautify the hair.

At the “Hair Goals” launch in Watsons SM Mall of Asia, the health and beauty retailer introduced new haircare products infused with ingredients and benefits only previously available in skincare. These include:

If there are products for oily skin, there is now a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner Palmolive Naturals with peppermint for oily hair.

If there is sensitive skin, there is also sensitive hair, and for this, Hair Treats Hair Spa treatment has Micellar and lavender to moisturize and cleanse sensitive hair. There are also Versus anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner for sensitive and Eczema-prone skin.

Collagen, a popular anti-aging ingredient in food supplements and topical skincare, is also used to enhance scalp youthfulness, such as in Sunsilk Shampoo; Dove Ceramide Intense Repair with Bio-Protein Care shampoo and conditioner for repairing damaged proteins in just one minute; almond protein in Monea Curl Defining Milk to accentuate curls; Hana shampoo and conditioner for “young” and vibrant hair; Simply G one-minute hair treatment with Argan oil and collagen and perfumes; and Clear anti-dandruff shampoo with protein components for healthy-looking hair. Also aiding collagen as the most abundant protein in the body is Hydrolized Wheat Protein, which is used to condition the hair after bleaching, as included in Klik Hair Bleaching Kit.

Argan oil, an anti-aging ingredient for treating dry skin, inflammation and minor burns, is the hero material of sulfate-free Monea shampoo and conditioner and Naturals by Watsons with Argan oil from Morocco. When massaged into hair and scalp, it gives a spa experience akin to a body or face skin massage.

Vitamin E, another popular skincare anti-aging agent, is also present in OMG hair serum as an antioxidant for healthy-looking hair.

Tea tree oil, an ingredient commonly used to treat acne, is now used in removing dandruff, such as in products like Sunsilk anti-dandruff shampoo.

Keratin, which is used to improve skin elasticity, aids in hair regrowth and battling hair loss, making it a go-to component of products like Monea Blondie Purple No Sulfate Conditioner for blonde or highlighted hair; OMG Brazilian Blow-Dry one-minute conditioner to prevent breakage and split-ends; Fresh Hairlab Hya + Keratin shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo, styling stick and hair styling mist with Hyaluronic filler for 10 times stronger and shinier hair; Klik hair color with Keratin Brazilian Blow-Dry conditioner; and Cream Silk Keratin Rebond Straight conditioner.

Until August, Watsons offers deals such as buy 1, take 1 and discounts of up to 50% off on hair brands like Naturals by Watsons, Hairfix, Hair Treats, L’Oréal, Vitress, Revlon, Head & Shoulders, Palmolive, Moist Diane, Kiss, Hana, Monea, Curls, Gatsby, and Mise en Scene. Also until next month, the same deals apply on hand soap and body wash, and Snake Brand products, while up to 50% off is offered on brands such as Dove, Safeguard, Belo, Oxecure, Hygienix, and Gluta-C.

"We offer a wide selection of health and beauty products so you can feel great inside and out," stated Gray Campos, Senior Category Manager - Trading Beauty, Watsons Philippines. "With our offerings and services both available in-store and online, along with great deals and offers, our customers can discover products tailored to their unique needs, making their everyday showering refreshing and rewarding, ultimately elevating their self-care routine."