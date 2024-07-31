Philippine ingredients shine in world-class haircare products

MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when our lolas’ (grandmothers’) herbal medicines and backyard garden concoctions were only thought of as superstition.

At the recent Watsons “Hair Goals” event, new proudly Filipino products were highlighted alongside internationally-renowned ones like Dove, Cream Silk and L’Oreal.

These local products harness the power of homegrown produce in providing benefits similar to their foreign counterparts boasting of patented and/or highly sophisticated formulas. These local ingredients include:

More than just a popular superfood commonly put into soup-based dishes especially for lactating moms, moringa or “malunggay” minimizes hair fall, revitalizes weak and damaged hair and strengthens, moisturizes and softens hair to make it more manageable, according to the packaging of Moringa-O2 herbal shampoo and conditioner, where moringa is the main component.

Aloe vera or "gugo" has been grown in Filipino backyards in small pots for decades, with the pulp usually extracted raw for direct application into hair and scalp as shampoo or to make the hair instantly smooth and shiny. Thankfully, there is no need to use raw aloe vera anymore as Zenutrients has a Gugo Strengthening Shampoo with real aloe vera pulp peeking from inside its clear bottle packaging.

From helping treat cough, cold and recently, as also being studied for treating COVID-19, virgin coconut oil (VCO) boasts of many boons. Lauat leave-on conditioner capitalizes on VCO as an ingredient in cleansing, nourishing and moisturizing the scalp and in making hair soft, smooth and silky.

Coconut and avocado, which are also widely available in the Philippines, are among the hero ingredients of Thai brand Khaokho Talaypu, which is available in Watsons. Tamarind is used in the brand's hair mask, while the Advanced Repair hair mask, shampoo, conditioner, scrub and wash, and cream gel contain coconut and avocado as these are "the ultimate hair food" and "super hair nutrition" for healthy, voluminous, shiny and weightless hair.

Sourced from the lush volcanic soils of the Philippines, pili oil is considered as among the most powerful oils for skin and hair. Among its science-backed benefits is for treating Eczema and Psoriasis. It is also anti-hair fall, which is why it has been among the ingredients of Lauat hair treatment shampoo.

