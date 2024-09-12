Filipino designer collaborates with Jimmy Choo for bridal shoes

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina designer Julianne Syjuco collaborated with British fashion company Jimmy Choo for a new line of bridal footwear.

Officially launching last month during the bridal wear designer's birthday, the new products are a blend of both Syjuco and Jimmy Choo's vision of grandeur for a woman's special day.

Readily available are the Bing 100 with a delicate ivory lace and the Love 85 with pink crystals, but what makes the partnership exceptional is the option to customize selected shoes including the Ottilia 90 and the Amita 45.

Customers can personalize their selected shoes with embellishments, monograms, and other design styles. They can even put in initials or dates to really cement wedding day memories.

Aiding in the customization is the 3D mockup feature in the Made-to-Order Jimmy Choo portal, which allows customers to see for real the designs they're choosing from.

Each shoe is handcrafted in Italy, with a lead time of 12 to 14 weeks from the date the order is placed. The collection itself is available only at the Jimmy Choo store in Makati's Greenbelt 3.

RELATED: Liza Soberano slays New York Fashion Week for Coach