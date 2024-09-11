Liza Soberano slays New York Fashion Week for Coach

Liza Soberano in New York City

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina actress Liza Soberano was at New York Fashion Week for the Spring 2025 show of American fashion house Coach.

Liza shared photos of the outfit she wore to the fashion show, a golden jacket over a yellow lace top and denim jeans, golden heels, and a black shoulder bag with a golden chain.

"Feelin’ golden in Coach," Liza aptly wrote in the post's caption.

On her Instagram Stories, Liza shared clips of the fashion show as models wore pieces from Coach's Spring 2025 line.

Coach described the new line as "American classics interpreted by the next generation."

Elsewhere in the Big Apple, rumored lovers Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras as well as Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee walked the runway for Chris Nick's Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American designer and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel modeled for Chynna Mamawal's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

