Rumored lovers Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras slay New York Fashion Week runway

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara slayed the runway at the recent New York Fashion Week.

In her Instagram stories, Kyline posted videos of her runway moment for Filipino fashion designer Chris Nick.

Kyline was seen wearing a black dress with turtle neck and long sleeves for Chris' Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Kyline's rumored boyfriend Kobe Paras also walked on the runway, wearing an all-black loose tuxedo.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee also walked on the runway, as seen on Kobe's Instagram Story.

Recently, Kyline refused to answer what is the real score between her and Kobe.

"I feel like it’s my right to not answer or to answer questions… to deny nor confirm anything,” Kyline said.

“I don’t need to explain myself din naman po to other people. Whatever they see is that’s what they’re gonna get,” she added.

Kyline said that she wanted the real score between her and Kobe to be private.

