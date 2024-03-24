Franki Russell fulfills Miss Universe New Zealand dream after '10-year journey'

Kiwi-Pinay beauty Franki Russell from Dunedin at the sashing ceremony held in The Alpha Suites in Makati City. Russell has been appointed as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kiwi-Pinay beauty Franki Russell from Dunedin was recently appointed the official delegate of New Zealand for the forthcoming Miss Universe edition in Mexico City. The sashing ceremony, with new Miss Universe New Zealand National Director Josh Yugen, took place at The Alpha Suites in Makati City.

"This is a 10-year journey for me. I joined Miss Universe New Zealand in 2014 when I was 19 years old, but I wasn't able to complete the competition due to challenges in the schedule. But the crown has been my dream ever since.

"After that, an opportunity for me to join a reality show here in the Philippines arrived and I grabbed that immediately. From that moment, a lot of opportunities opened for me, especially in the Philippine showbiz industry. I was able to join a TV series and signed a movie contract with Viva Films where I did a couple of films with them," shared the 29-year-old beauty.

Franki was among the housemates of the eighth edition of "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" in 2019. After her stint in the reality show, she starred in shows, notably on "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

"But despite the thriving career in showbiz, my heart always has a calling with beauty pageants because of its platform to help and do a lot of charity work. I want to define my career as someone beyond the roles I portray. I want to show to the people and to everyone that Franki Russell is someone capable of helping my community. That is the main goal," said the staunch advocate of Smile Train, the world's biggest cleft palate charity organization.

Franki also talked about cyberbullying in New Zealand. She aims to raise awareness about its harmful effects as part of her advocacy.

"Cyber bullying is one of the main problems that the youth in New Zealand has been facing in the last few years. This leads to depression and can spiral down to suicide. With the platform that I have made, I can talk so much about this phenomenon happening with our youth today.

"The online and cyber world is a complex environment and are prone to several damages harming the youth; hence, it is very timely to keep on speaking about this. [We can] inform and educate kids on how to deal with situations where they feel bullied, understand their emotions, and protect themselves from any harm this might cause them. I want to learn more and give more!" Franki added.

Prior to this new pageant journey, Franki was a frontrunner at the Miss United Arab Emirates 2022 competition. This show, however, did not materialize due to some government restrictions.

"I am happy to appoint Franki Russell as the new titleholder and delegate of New Zealand in the upcoming Miss Universe in Mexico City this coming November. She embodies the true essence of a modern Kiwi woman who is fearless, authentic, passionate and loving. After a four-year hiatus, I am happy that I am once again instrumental in making another girl's dream a reality and that for me is a priceless feeling," said Miss Universe New Zealand National Director Josh Yugen.

Last year, Yugen brought the delegates from Pakistan, Egypt and Bahrain to the Philippines to train prior to leaving for El Salvador. When asked if he would do the same this year, he was quick to reply in the affirmative.

"I think so, why not? Because I am a Filipino. They couldn't take that away from me. It's in my passport. Everywhere I go, I shout it. I'm so proud that I'm a Filipino. This is my hometown and the best trainers are in the Philippines. Some countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, dito din nagti-train. Even Latinas, I heard, are trained by our vloggers online. This adds up to the financial wealth of the Filipinos.

"Believe it or not, Miss Universe New Zealand is lighter to handle compared to my three other organizations. Because Bahrain, Egypt and Pakistan are Moslem countries and they have restrictions and we respect that. We were the first to wear a burkini on the international stage and it never happened before. And I'm so happy to say that Khun Anne is very supportive of that. Very inclusive. And, Erica Robin made it to the Top 20.

"Like the Philippines, Miss Universe New Zealand can wear what they want to wear. And with my girls, I don't force them to wear the bikini or burkini. It's their body, it's their choice, I respect whatever their choice may be," he added.

Franki Russell will join other international delegates in Mexico City for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant edition. To date, New Zealand only won the Miss Universe crown once in 1983 with Lorraine Anne Downes.

