Park Seo Joon lookalike Jether Palomo, Justine Felizarta named Century Tuna Superbods 2024 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Jether Palomo, a model who resembles Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, and model-beauty queen Justine Felizarta were hailed as grand winners of Century Tuna Superbods 2024 held in Marriott Manila Hotel in Pasay City last night.

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Jessica Marasigan and model Patrick Patawaran were named as runners-up.

Palomo and Felizarta won P500,000 each, while Marasigan and Patawaran will take home P200,000 apiece.

Early in the competition, the 22-year-old Palomo swept many special awards, including Slay the Runway, Perfect Smile, People’s Choice, Flex It Like a Superbod, Beat Yesterday, and E-commerce Superstar.

Prior to winning the Superbods contest, Felizarta, 30, was a Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate, Miss World Philippines 2022 1st Princess and Miss Tourism World 2022 1st runner-up. The Davao del Sur native is also a licensed medical aesthetician who volunteers in overseas Filipino worker (OFW) communities.

After three months of activities and fitness challenges, Palomo and Felizarta bested 33 other finalists, which included deaf contender Jasmin Ariola; first transwoman “Superbod” contestant Keylyn Trajano; Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Michael Ver Comaling; and Philippine Air Force reservist Jerico Ejercito, son of action star George Estregan Jr.

Also among the finalists are voice actor Inka Magnaye; single mom Imelda Schweighart; 52-year-old Derick Hibaler; OFW Carlo Adorador; and husband-and-wife Enzo and Julia Bonoan.

The judging was based on 50% presence, through the finalists’ catwalk performance in swimwear and resort wear; and 50% essence, based on their personality videos and answers at the question and answer (Q&A) portion wherein questions were asked by a panel of judges composed of Century Tuna executives and celebrity guests Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez, Marian Rivera and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

At the Q&A round, Palomo made a memorable remark when he asked judge Marian Rivera to translate the question to English. The actress was up for the challenge and duly delivered.

Other competition highlights were new Century Tuna endorser Kathryn Bernardo's sexy dance number and a mini concert by Pinoy pop band Lola Amour.

The event’s hosts, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Robi Domingo, said in their spiels that more than just a beauty pageant, the Superbods has become a platform to inspire people to make healthy living a commitment.

“Oh, yes, I love that it has a fitness challenge and movement that motivates Filipinos to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle,” said R’Bonney.

“Our finalists personally experience holistic transformation during the competition and we're able to share their inspiring stories on achieving the best version of themselves…” — Videos by Martin Ramos