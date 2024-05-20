LIST: Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — Summer just got hotter as food label Century Tuna recently unveiled actress Kathryn Bernardo as its new endorser and 36 hopefuls as the finalists of Century Tuna Superbods 2024 with theme, “Best You Ever.”

At a recent runway show in Whitespace events place in Makati, the finalists flexed their muscles and abs in swimwear and in active wear by local fashion brand Bench:

Male Superbods:

Nikko Nackaerts,

Tony de Oteyza,

Angel Mallari,

Jerico Ejercito,

Jether Palomo,

Kris Guevarra,

John Jenric Saldivar,

Michael Ver Comaling,

Jose Vicente Sobrevilla,

Patrick Patawaran,

John Paulo Dela Cruz,

Carlo Adorador,

Aaron Davis,

Jeff Ong,

Enzo Bonoan,

Derick Hibaler,

Naia Ching,

and Joshua David Spider Webb.

Female Superbods:

Monique de los Santos,

Mariah Nicole Valdez,

Justine Felizarta,

Brooke Barredo,

Lea Macapagal,

Hazel Ortiz,

Morena Carlos,

Chrystel Mae Correos,

Jasmin Ariola,

Julia Sucgang-Bonoan,

Nælah Alshorbaji,

Clare Dacanay,

Jessica Marasigan,

Miaow Ayesa,

Keylyn Trajano,

Teodora Marie Reiss,

Imelda Schweighart

and Inka Magnaye.

Now on its 9th season, Superbods is set to culminate with a Finals Night on July 9. The male and female grand winners will each receive P500,000 tax-free, while the runners-up will receive P200,000 tax-free.