Deaf mute among Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — Just like its previous incarnations, this year’s Century Tuna Superbods finalists are composed of people from all walks of life – from models and pageant titlists, to artists and athletes, and from “Boomers” to Gen Zs.

But among the 36 finalists this year, Jasmin Ariola stands out as the only finalist who is deaf mute.

Despite being deaf mute, Jasmin is a digital creator with her own YouTube channel and Instagram page with over 21,000 followers.

In the contest’s audio-visual presentation, Jasmin can be seen doing a sign language of why she joined the competition.

“Every single day, I prepare myself for the challenges in life,” said Jasmin, who is a natural deaf.

At a recent runway show in Whitespace events place in Makati, the finalists flexed their muscles and abs in swimwear and in active wear by local fashion brand Bench.

Now on its 9th season, Superbods is set to culminate with a Finals Night on July 9. The male and female grand winners will each receive P500,000 tax-free, while the runners-up will receive P200,000 tax-free. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos