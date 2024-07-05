Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish

Brandon Espiritu of the Philippines is named Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up on July 5, 2024 at the finale held in Poland.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Brandon Espiritu made history as he entered the Top 5 for the first time and was eventually named Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up at the close of the finale held in Poland in the early hours of July 5 (Manila time).

The model-entrepreneur finished behind Fezile Mkhize of South Africa (Mister Supranational 2024) and Casey de Vries of The Netherlands (Mister Supranational 2024 1st runner-up).

Espiritu gave an impressive answer during the pageant's interview segment, where he praised his parents for raising him to be the kind of man that he is today.

"I would tell every single man out there — not just every man [but] every man and woman, person in the world with a soul, you have intrinsic value. If you want to be better and you want to progress in your life, give yourself grace and take small steps," he said.

"We have to start somewhere and build off of that to progress. That's the only way to go about it," he added.

The newly named Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up also thanked Filipinos who rallied behind him, as seen in a short video uploaded in the Mister Supranational Philippines Instagram account.

"Thank you, guys, for backing me on this journey," he said.

"We didn't take home a crown but it doesn't matter, I won in my heart already. You guys took me so far. We broke history, we broke Top 5. As a Filipino, I feel so excited and I'm just proud to be here," he said.

RELATED: Philippines is finalist at Mr. Supranational 2024 Fan Vote challenge