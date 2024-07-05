Philippines among Mister Supranational 2024 Influencer Challenge finalists

MANILA, Philippines — The Mister Supranational Organization (MSO) announced the finalists in the Influencer Challenge for both YouTube and Instagram platforms.

Brandon Espiritu of the Philippines and Dr. Siavash of Malaysia were declared co-winners of the YouTube semifinal round. This bodes well for our representative because former Filipino delegates never fared well in this challenge.

On the other hand, Matheus Maia of Brazil and Guillermo Layus of Argentina were proclaimed co-winners in the Instagram semifinal round.

There will be a final online poll to determine which of the co-winners will take that automatic spot in the final show as Influencer Challenge winner.

In a social media post, the Mister Supranational Organization wrote, "Two more candidates will advance to the Mister Influencer final round."

The Mister Supranational 2024 final show will unfold in Nowy Sacz, Poland on July 4 (July 5 in Manila). Ivan Alvarez of Spain will crown his successor. Stay tuned!