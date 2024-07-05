Philippines is finalist at Mr. Supranational 2024 Fan Vote challenge

MANILA, Philippines — After winning one of the two spots in the Supra Influencer YouTube challenge final round, Philippine delegate Brandon Espiritu also made it to the Supra Fan Vote challenge leaderboard.

One of the 10 will be declared the winner and automatically earn a spot in the semifinal round of the final show.

The winner will be chosen from the highest number of votes cast through the online poll on the Supranational pageant app.

The Top 10 finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Adam Sedro (Czech Republic)

Aman Rajesh Singh (India)

Nathaniel Christopher (Indonesia)

Jermaine Harris (Jamaica)

Sanonh Maniphonh (Laos)

Zait Reza (Mexico)

Thet Oo Muang (Myanmar)

Brandon Espiritu (Philippines)

Christopher Gonzalez (Puerto Rico), and

Do Quang Tuyen (Vietnam)

The Mister Supranational pageant is the most prestigious televised Mister competition event.

The 8th Mister Supranational finale will unfold on July 4 (July 5 in Manila) in Nowy Sacz, in Poland's Malopolska region.