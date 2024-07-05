^

Fashion and Beauty

Philippines is finalist at Mr. Supranational 2024 Fan Vote challenge

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 1:11pm
Philippines is finalist at Mr. Supranational 2024 Fan Vote challenge
Philippine delegate Brandon Espiritu
Mr. Supranational 2024

MANILA, Philippines — After winning one of the two spots in the Supra Influencer YouTube challenge final round, Philippine delegate Brandon Espiritu also made it to the Supra Fan Vote challenge leaderboard.

One of the 10 will be declared the winner and automatically earn a spot in the semifinal round of the final show.

The winner will be chosen from the highest number of votes cast through the online poll on the Supranational pageant app.

The Top 10 finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

  • Adam Sedro (Czech Republic)
  • Aman Rajesh Singh (India)
  • Nathaniel Christopher (Indonesia)
  • Jermaine Harris (Jamaica)
  • Sanonh Maniphonh (Laos)
  • Zait Reza (Mexico)
  • Thet Oo Muang (Myanmar)
  • Brandon Espiritu (Philippines)
  • Christopher Gonzalez (Puerto Rico), and
  • Do Quang Tuyen (Vietnam)

The Mister Supranational pageant is the most prestigious televised Mister competition event.

The 8th Mister Supranational finale will unfold on July 4 (July 5 in Manila) in Nowy Sacz, in Poland's Malopolska region.

vuukle comment

PILIPINAS SUPRANATIONAL

YOUTUBE
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with