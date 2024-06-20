Fay Asghari, ex sister-in-law of Britney Spears, is 1st Miss Universe Persia

MANILA, Philippines — Iran will be represented at the Miss Universe pageant for the first time ever after model and nurse Fay Asghari was crowned the first Miss Universe Persia.

The 31-year-old Iranian-American bested 19 other contestants for the historic title and will compete at the 73rd Miss Universe later this year to be held in Mexico.

Fay is a registered nurse specializing in cosmetic surgery and managing an aesthetic clinic in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills.

She is the the youngest of five siblings, with the only boy being actor-model Sam, who is the ex-husband of pop singer Britney Spears.

Fay attended Sam and Britney's wedding in 2022 and even sat beside pop royalty Madonna, one of the few celebrity guests who were invited. Sam and Britney, however, announced they were separating last year.

The Instagram account of Miss Universe Persia noted that Fay previously nursed pregnant women in rural Jamaica and worked in a restaurant while studying.

Sam was equally proud of his sister's latest achievement as the first Persian woman to compete in Miss Universe.

"You inspired millions of little girls tonight that are born in countries and situations of restrain," Sam said. "Growing up with three overachieving sisters made me into a man I am today. I will never doubt your powers."

Fay joins around 30 confirmed contestants at Miss Universe 2024, which also includes the Philippines' own Chelsea Manalo.

Chelsea made history on her own by becoming the first Filipino-Black American to represent the country at Miss Universe and will hope to succeed Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios as the Philippines fifth-ever titleholder.

RELATED: Filipina African American makes historic win as Miss Universe Philippines 2024